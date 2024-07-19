Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza

Islam Times - At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli regime’s bomb attacks on a UN-run school and two refugee camps in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army bombed its ninth school shelter in the Gaza Strip in recent days, this time in Gaza City. The attack killed at least two Palestinians who were sheltering there among other internally displaced people.Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports that at least five people were killed when the Israeli army shelled a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The attack was followed by shelling that killed at least eight in the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp.At least 15 more people were wounded in the Israeli bombardment of a home in the Block C area of the Nuseirat refugee camp.The Israeli troops have also stormed the Nablus city neighborhoods of Rafidia, Jabal al-Shamali, al-Maajin, the al-Hurriya street area, and al-Mureij, the Wafa news agency reports.No arrests were made, the news agency said, while east of Nablus the villages of Salem and Deir al-Hatab were also raided and Palestinian homes searched and security cameras confiscated.According to an Oxfam report, the Zionist regime has reduced by 94 percent the amount of water available in Gaza, “creating a deadly health catastrophe”.At least 38,848 people have been killed and 89,459 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.