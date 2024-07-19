0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 21:26

Rejection of Palestinian Statehood Proves Israel’s Racist Nature: Iranian Spokesman

Story Code : 1148646
In a post on his X account on Friday, Nasser Kanaani said, “The new resolution passed by the Knesset of the fake Israeli regime in opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state, following nine months of war crimes and constant genocide of Palestinians by the terrorist army of this regime, has once again exposed the racist nature of the usurping Zionist regime to the world.”

The Iranian spokesman warned that the apartheid Israeli regime poses a threat not only to the Palestinian nation, but also to international peace and security.

“In the shadow of inaction of governments and the international organizations, including the United Nations, in fulfilling the inalienable rights of the Palestinian nation and in imposing the international peremptory norms against the usurping Zionist regime, resistance and struggle against the occupiers until full restoration of the rights of Palestinians will be the right of this nation under occupation,” Kanaani stated.

His comments came after the Israeli parliament on Thursday passed a resolution that overwhelmingly rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The resolution passed in the Knesset with 68 votes in favor and just nine against it.

Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, slammed the passing of the resolution, saying, “No Zionist party from both the government and the opposition voted against the resolution.”

A growing number of countries have recognized Palestinian statehood, including Spain, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland and others.
