Friday 19 July 2024 - 21:30

Major IT Outage Brings Down Businesses in Australia

Story Code : 1148647
Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator said on Friday that it was aware of a “large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon.”

“Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies,” the agency said in a statement.

“There is no information to suggest it is a cyber-security incident. We continue to engage across key stakeholders,” it added, Al Jazeera reported.

The Australia Broadcasting Corporation and Network Ten said their systems had been affected by the outage.

Police in the state of New South Wales said they were aware of the outage and anyone facing an emergency should call the emergency number.
