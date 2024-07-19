0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 21:38

Hezbollah Conducts 12 Anti-Israel Operations in One Day

Story Code : 1148651
Hezbollah Conducts 12 Anti-Israel Operations in One Day
Hezbollah announced that in line with the support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance and the Zionist regime's attacks on the residential areas of the Lebanese settlements of Safad El Battikh, Majdel Selm and Shaqra, a number of Israeli military bases, settlements, spy centers were targeted.

The military base of Roysat al-Alam in the occupied Kfarchouba, Lebanon, the occupation forces around the Ramim barracks, the military base of Metula and an enemy artillery unit in Kharbeh were among targets that were destroyed by Hezbollah missiles. 

Hezbollah fighters also seized buildings used by Israeli troops in the Zionist settlement of al-Manarah, the military base of al-Marj, the spy system at al-Abad base, the base of Ruwaisat Al-Qarn in the occupied Shebaa and the military base of Al-Samaqa.

They targeted the occupied Kfarchouba with missiles, artillery and drones.

The Lebanese Hezbollah has warned the Israeli regime that it will target new settlements if it continues to attack Lebanese civilians.
