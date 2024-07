Islam Times - The Zionist regime sources announced that the second explosion rocked the Tel Aviv on Friday.

Earlier on the same day, the Yemeni armed forces announced an operation against Tel Aviv as a powerful explosion hit an area near a US consular facility amid the failure of Israeli air defenses to intercept the drone. The blast occurred in the city's Ben Yehuda Street on Friday, Israeli media outlets reported.