0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 21:40

Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties

Story Code : 1148653
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
According to the news agency, the need for military cooperation between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Russian Federation for the purposes of supporting mutual security interests was discussed at the meeting.

The KCNA noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his warm greetings via the head of the delegation and "Kim Jong Un expressed deep thanks for it and asked him to convey his kindly greetings to the Russian President."

Kim underscored solidarity with Russia amid the special military operation in Ukraine and expressed support for the Russian Armed Forces "waging a sacred war of justice for defending the sovereign rights and security of their state."

The North Korean leader noted the importance of the previous meeting held in June and stressed the "need for the armies of the two countries, linked by long-standing historical tradition and militant ties, to get united more firmly to dynamically lead the DPRK-Russia relations in the new era and play an important part in defending regional and global peace and international justice."

Putin paid a state visit to Pyongyang on June 18-19. Putin’s talks with the North Korean leader yielded a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, an agreement on cooperation in the areas of medicine, medical education and science, as well as an agreement on the construction of a motor bridge across the Tuman River on the border between the two countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
19 July 2024
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
19 July 2024
UN’s Top Court: Israel
UN’s Top Court: Israel's Presence in Palestinian Territories ‘Illegal’
19 July 2024
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
19 July 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
19 July 2024
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
19 July 2024
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
19 July 2024
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
18 July 2024
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
18 July 2024
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
By Maha Hussaini
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
18 July 2024