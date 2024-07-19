0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 22:13

Blast Hits Iraq Former Paramilitaries Depot: Officials

“At 7 pm (1600 GMT).. an explosion occurred in logistics warehouses belonging to the 42 Brigade.. in the Yusufiyah area, south of Baghdad,” said the Hashed al-Shaabi -- an alliance of former paramilitary groups now integrated into the regular army.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, and the Hashed said it assigned a committee to investigate.

Firefighters were battling the blaze, it added in a statement.

A security source confirmed the blast, adding that it “occurred in a warehouse storing equipment that belongs to Hashed al-Shaabi.”

A Hashed official said he did not rule out the possibility of an “airstrike.”

In April, one person was killed and eight wounded in a blast at a military base housing Hashed groups in Babylon province, south of Baghdad.

An investigation found the blast was caused by munitions stored on-site, not by an airstrike.

The Hashed al-Shaabi is an integral part of the Iraqi security apparatus under the authority of the prime minister.
