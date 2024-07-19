0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 22:16

Bagheri Kani Criticises US Approach in Iran's Nuclear Talks

Story Code : 1148659
Bagheri Kani Criticises US Approach in Iran's Nuclear Talks
"US approaches both in nuclear negotiations with Iran and Palestine and aggression by the Zionists showed Gaza that they not only cannot be part of the solution, but that they themselves are the main obstacle," Bagheri Kani added.

He told reporters that unfortunately, in the current situation in the region, the crime and genocide by the Zionists continues, and at some points in time, this crime manifests itself more strongly.

"Another issue is the threat posed by the aggressor and occupying Zionists to Lebanon. From time to time, in this recent period, they raise threats against Lebanon and that there is a possibility and probability of a military attack on Lebanon," he added.
