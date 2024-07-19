Palestinian Envoy Calls Gaza Most Documented Genocide in History

Islam Times - Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations Riyad Mansour. in his speech at the United Nations Security Council stated that the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza is the most documented one in history.

'Gaza is the most documented genocide in history,' Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, tells the UN Security Council.The world's inaction has left Israeli occupation soldiers emboldened and they are filming 'their attacks in the enclave, leaving no doubt that innocent civilians are being targeted,' he added yesterday.The latest report from the ministry indicates that the Palestinian death toll has reached 38,848, with an additional 89,459 people having been injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.This comes as the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that 90% of the population in the Gaza Strip has been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.UNICEF emphasized that a large number of the displaced individuals are women and children.