Islam Times - The Russian air defenses have shot down 19 Ukrainian drones in the airspace over Kursk and Belgorod provinces, the Republic of Crimea, and the Black Sea.

Sputnik news agency quoted the Russian Ministry of Defense, stating, "Last night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using drones on facilities in Russian territory was thwarted. The rotating air defense systems shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region, three drones over the Belgorod region, and five others over the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea."Ukrainian forces almost daily target Russian border areas in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, and Crimean provinces using planes, drone boats, and missiles.