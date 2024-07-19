We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah

Islam Times - "Mohammed Al-Bakhiti", a member of the political office of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, announced that this group is ready for any possible scenario.

Mohammad Al-Bakhiti added: The aim of our military operation against Israel is to stop the massacre of the people of Gaza and we are ready to face any scenario.On Friday morning, a drone entered Tel Aviv airspace and targeted a building near the American embassy.The Yemeni armed forces, accepting responsibility for this attack, announced that Tel Aviv is now unsafe for the Zionists.Brigadier Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that Tel Aviv (Jaffa) is now unsafe and the main target of the country's weapons.He added: This operation was carried out using a stealth drone named "Jaffa" and successfully achieved the predetermined goals.In this regard, news sources reported the death of one Zionist and the wounding of seven others in this attack.