Russia Insists on Strengthening its Relations with Syria

Islam Times - In a statement emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Moscow will continue to strengthen its ties with Syria.

Speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition at the Russian Foreign Ministry to commemorate the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Syria, Lavrov asserted that Russia is committed to an independent foreign policy based on equality and mutual respect.Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Syrian government for its steadfast support during the Ukraine conflict. "We appreciate Damascus' principled support for the special military operation, which aims to protect the Russian people, language, and culture. This operation has provided a significant impetus for reinforcing the polycentric foundations of international life," he stated.The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that both Russia and Syria share a common understanding that the West's attempts to impose a unipolar world order are destined to fail. "We will continue to implement an independent foreign policy, strengthening ties with those who are ready to work on the principles of equality and mutual respect. In Syria, we have a reliable and proven ally," Lavrov emphasized.Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari highlighted the depth of cooperation between the two nations, stating that "more than 100 agreements, protocols, and memoranda of understanding have been signed over the past 30 years."He pointed out that the strong political ties between Syria and Russia were solidified by the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation on October 8, 1980. The ambassador also noted the significant role Russian companies have played in oil and gas exploration and extraction projects, as well as the extensive collaboration between Russian universities and Syrian specialists.