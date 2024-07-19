0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 22:36

Palestinian President’s Visit to Moscow in Final Stages of Planning

Story Code : 1148665
Palestinian President’s Visit to Moscow in Final Stages of Planning
Earlier, media outlets reported that the Palestinian leader’s visit to Moscow was slated for August 12-14.

"I can confirm that, indeed, Mr. Abbas’ visit to Russia is in the works, it is at the final stages of preparations. We will let you know the precise dates soon," Peskov said.

Abbas’ visit to Russia was slated for November 15, 2023, however, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as a special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, said that the Palestinian side’s request had postponed it.
