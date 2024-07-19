Yemeni Armed Forces Targeted Lobivia Ship in Gulf of Aden

Islam Times - Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had targeted Lobivia ship in Gulf of Aden on Friday.

The naval, the missile, and the unmanned air forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a specific and joint military operation in the Gulf of Aden, targeting the ship (Lobivia) with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, and thanks to Allah the hit was accurate and direct.The ship was targeted owing to the violation of the ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns the ship.The continuation of the Israeli aggression in committing massacres against our people in Gaza will only push the Yemeni people, their Armed Forces, and their faithful and struggling leadership for more supportive operations in support of and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.The Yemeni Armed Forces renew their call to all Arab and Islamic peoples to perform their religious, humanitarian and moral duties towards the Arabian Palestinian people and to participate actively in this fateful and inevitable battle.The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces - with the help of Allah Almighty - will not stop unless the aggression is stopped and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helperLong live Yemen, free, beloved and independentVictory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation