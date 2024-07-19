0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 22:42

UN Urges Global Support as Half of Namibians Face Hunger Crisis

Story Code : 1148667
UN Urges Global Support as Half of Namibians Face Hunger Crisis
Speaking at a press briefing in the Namibian capital of Windhoek on Friday, Reena Ghelani, UN assistant secretary-general and climate crisis coordinator for the El Nino/La Nina response, reported alarming conditions after visiting Namibia's eastern region of Omaheke, a malnutrition hotspot.

"They lost all their crops and are on the verge of losing their livestock. Aid must be scaled up immediately," she added.

A recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis shows that 1.4 million Namibians, or 48 percent of the population, are experiencing acute food insecurity.

According to the analysis, this figure has doubled from last year, affecting all 14 regions, with the semi-arid country recording a 53 percent decline in cereal production and a nearly 70 percent reduction in dam water levels.

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba declared a national state of emergency on May 22, and the government scaled up its drought relief program, targeting 340,000 households with food distributions, water provision, livestock support, and seed programs, but resources are overstretched.

"The impacts of climate change are with us for a while, so how we work with communities to prepare and respond is crucial," said Hopolang Phororo, UN resident coordinator in Namibia.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
19 July 2024
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
19 July 2024
UN’s Top Court: Israel
UN’s Top Court: Israel's Presence in Palestinian Territories ‘Illegal’
19 July 2024
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
19 July 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
19 July 2024
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
19 July 2024
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
19 July 2024
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
18 July 2024
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
18 July 2024
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
By Maha Hussaini
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
18 July 2024