’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza

Islam Times - At least 24 Palestinians have been martyred in "Israeli" airstrikes on Bureij, Nuseirat, Gaza City and Jabalia in recent hours, according to reports.

In a single attack on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday morning, at least eight people were martyred and many others injured.The "Israeli" military also bombed a home in the Bureij refugee camp, martyring at least three people and injuring more. The strike targeted the Abu Sidra family home.Earlier, a strike on the Al-Sharihi family home in Nuseirat had martyred four people. Additionally, five people were martyred in a strike on a home in Gaza City, and four were martyred in another strike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp.This wave of airstrikes comes hours after the United Nations’ top court ruled that "Israel’s" presence in the 1967-occupied Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and must end.On Friday, the International Court of Justice declared that “‘Israel’s’ continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful,” and added that the entity “is under an obligation” to end it “as rapidly as possible”."Israel" occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Al-Quds [“Jeruslame”], areas Palestinians want for a future independent state, during the 1967 war.The current conflict escalated on October 7, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to "Israel's" decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Since the start of the offensive, Tel Aviv has martyred at least 38,848 Palestinians and injured 89,459 more. Thousands are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.