Saturday 20 July 2024 - 09:02

Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa

Story Code : 1148746
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Saturday morning that it has carried out a new retaliatory operation against an Israeli target in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the resistance group reported using an Al-Arqab cruise missile to strike a military target in Haifa on Friday.

The Iraqi resistance stated the attack was in response to the Israeli massacre of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including women, children, and the elderly.

“Continuing in our path of resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine, and response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, at dawn today, Friday, 19-7-2024, attacked a military target in occupied Haifa with an ‘Arqab’ advanced cruise missile,” the statement said.

The Iraqi resistance vowed to continue retaliatory operations against the regime.

It has previously hit American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza in early October 2023.

Since October 7, Israel has been waging an onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship. Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 38,848 Palestinians and injured 89,459 more. Thousands more are missing and presumed dead under the rubble.
