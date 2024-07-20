UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’

Islam Times - The United Nations' top court has declared that Israel's continued presence in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 is illegal and must be terminated immediately.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Friday that "Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful" and emphasized that Israel "is under an obligation" to end this presence "as rapidly as possible."Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East al-Quds during a 1967 war, territories that Palestinians aspire to include in a future independent state.The court's 83-page advisory opinion, read by President Nawaf Salam, detailed numerous policies that violate international law, including the construction and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem."Israel is under obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers from occupied Palestinian territory," the court stated, adding that Israel must "make reparation for damage caused to all natural and legal persons concerned."The ruling called on all states and international organizations, including the United Nations, "not to recognize as legal" the situation resulting from Israel's unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory.The UN and the Security Council should "consider the precise modalities and further action required to bring to an end as rapidly as possible" Israel's unlawful presence in the occupied territory, according to the opinion.In February, a record 52 countries presented arguments at the ICJ regarding the legal implications of Israel's actions in the territories. This case was initiated by a UN General Assembly resolution in December 2022, prior to Israel's war on Gaza in October.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 following the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas' surprise operation, which was in response to Israel's longstanding campaign of violence against Palestinians.Since the start of the offensive, the Israeli regime has killed at least 38,848 Palestinians and injured 89,459 more, with thousands missing and presumed dead under rubble.