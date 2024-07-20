0
Saturday 20 July 2024 - 09:04

Australia Warns of Malicious Websites after Cyber Outage

Story Code : 1148751
Australia Warns of Malicious Websites after Cyber Outage
Australia was one of many countries affected by the outage that caused havoc worldwide after a botched software update from CrowdStrike, Reuters reported.

On Saturday, the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) - the country's cyber intelligence agency - said "a number of malicious websites and unofficial code are being released claiming to help entities recover from the widespread outages caused by the CrowdStrike technical incident".

On its website, the agency said its cyber security center "strongly encourages all consumers to source their technical information and updates from official CrowdStrike sources only".

Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil said on social media platform X on Saturday that Australians should "be on the lookout for possible scams and phishing attempts".

Friday's outage hit Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest bank, which said some customers were unable to transfer money. National airline Qantas and Sydney airport said planes were delayed but still flying.

CrowdStrike - which previously reached a market cap of about $83 billion - is a major cybersecurity provider, with close to 30,000 subscribers globally.
Comment


Featured Stories
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
20 July 2024
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
20 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
20 July 2024
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
19 July 2024
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
19 July 2024
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
19 July 2024
UN’s Top Court: Israel
UN’s Top Court: Israel's Presence in Palestinian Territories ‘Illegal’
19 July 2024
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
19 July 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
19 July 2024
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
19 July 2024
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
19 July 2024
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
18 July 2024