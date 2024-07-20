Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza

Islam Times - The Zionist regime’s military claimed on Friday that more than 200 drones and cruise missiles have been launched from Yemen towards Israeli targets since the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli military said that the majority of these attacks were intercepted by the US Central Command, the Israeli Air Force, and ground-based air defense systems.This report follows a Yemeni drone attack that struck Tel Aviv early on Friday, resulting in the death of a settler and injuries to 10 others.In March, the Israeli army reported for the first time that a cruise missile fired from Yemen had entered the occupied Palestinian territories’ airspace, exploding in an open area in northern Eilat city.Following the Friday's attack, the Israeli Ynet news website quoted an Israeli official as saying that the option of attacking Yemen is on the table.The Yemeni military has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since October 7.The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.