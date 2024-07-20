0
Saturday 20 July 2024 - 09:06

Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza

Story Code : 1148753
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
The Israeli military said that the majority of these attacks were intercepted by the US Central Command, the Israeli Air Force, and ground-based air defense systems.

This report follows a Yemeni drone attack that struck Tel Aviv early on Friday, resulting in the death of a settler and injuries to 10 others.

In March, the Israeli army reported for the first time that a cruise missile fired from Yemen had entered the occupied Palestinian territories’ airspace, exploding in an open area in northern Eilat city.

Following the Friday's attack, the Israeli Ynet news website quoted an Israeli official as saying that the option of attacking Yemen is on the table.

The Yemeni military has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since October 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.
Comment


Featured Stories
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
20 July 2024
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
20 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
20 July 2024
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
19 July 2024
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
19 July 2024
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
19 July 2024
UN’s Top Court: Israel
UN’s Top Court: Israel's Presence in Palestinian Territories ‘Illegal’
19 July 2024
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
19 July 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
19 July 2024
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
19 July 2024
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
19 July 2024
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
18 July 2024