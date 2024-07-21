0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 00:58

161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began

Story Code : 1148906
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
The Palestinian sources revealed the martyrdom of another journalist in the recent strike of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Palestinian journalist, named Muhammad Jasser, was martyred as a result of today’s strike by the Israeli forces on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza.

The wife and children of the Palestinian journalist were also martyred following the Israeli strike in Gaza.

The media source reported that the number of journalists killed by the Israeli forces since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 07, 2023, has increased to 161.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
20 July 2024
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
20 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
20 July 2024
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
19 July 2024
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
19 July 2024
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
19 July 2024
UN’s Top Court: Israel
UN’s Top Court: Israel's Presence in Palestinian Territories ‘Illegal’
19 July 2024
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
19 July 2024