0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 01:04

JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US

Story Code : 1148908
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
Blinken made the comment on Friday in reference to the Trump administration’s pullout in 2018 from the Iran deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Tehran and world powers clinched three years earlier to put restrictions on Iranian nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

"One of the biggest mistakes that we’ve made in recent years, was throwing out that agreement and allowing Iran to get out of the box that we put it in," the top US diplomat said at the Aspen Security Forum, according to DPA.

He argued that the withdrawal has decreased the breakout time – the amount of time American officials refer to as the time Iran needs to produce material for a nuclear weapon – from “at least a year” to “probably one or two weeks”.

“They haven’t produced a weapon itself”, Blinken said, but their breakout time “is now probably one or two weeks.”

Blinken said that when the Biden administration took office, they tried to pursue again nuclear diplomacy with Iran, “because if you could at least take one problem off the board, that’s inherently a good thing.”

The comments by the top US diplomat comes as Iran has time and again said that nuclear weapons have no place in its nuclear doctrine and that it will never produce such weapons based on a religious decree by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran also maintains that its nuclear program remains solely for peaceful purposes as it needs nuclear technology to meet domestic needs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
20 July 2024
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
20 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
20 July 2024
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
19 July 2024
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
19 July 2024
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
19 July 2024
UN’s Top Court: Israel
UN’s Top Court: Israel's Presence in Palestinian Territories ‘Illegal’
19 July 2024
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
19 July 2024