Sunday 21 July 2024 - 01:15

Russian Envoy Reacts to False Claims of US on Iran

Ulyanov published a picture of Blinken on his X social media, stating that "This assertion that Iran is one or two weeks away from reaching the capacity of producing fissile material for Nuclear Weapons was used many times over the last 20 years and will be used again in the years to come, as always, for propagandistic purposes."

Speaking at a security forum in Colorado, Blinken claimed that instead of being at least a year away from having the breakout capacity of producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon, Iran is now probably one or two weeks away from doing that.

This is in the meantime that US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday, “I have not seen a decision by Iran to move in a way that signals it has decided to actually develop a nuclear bomb right now."
