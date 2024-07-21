0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 01:26

Turkey to Send Navy to Somalia after Agreeing Oil, Gas Search

Story Code : 1148915
Turkey to Send Navy to Somalia after Agreeing Oil, Gas Search
President Tayyip Erdogan submitted a motion to the Turkish parliament late on Friday, seeking authorisation for the deployment of Turkish military to Somalia including the country's territorial waters, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The move came a day after the Turkish energy ministry announced that Turkey will send an exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia later this year to search for oil and gas as part of a hydrocarbon cooperation deal between two countries.

Earlier this year, Turkey and Somalia signed a defence and economic cooperation agreement during Somali defence minister's visit to Ankara.

Turkey has become a close ally of the Somali government in recent years. Ankara has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and provided scholarships for Somalis to study in Turkey.

In 2017, Turkey opened its biggest overseas military base in Mogadishu. Turkey also provides training to Somali military and police.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
20 July 2024
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
20 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
20 July 2024
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
19 July 2024
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
19 July 2024
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
19 July 2024
UN’s Top Court: Israel
UN’s Top Court: Israel's Presence in Palestinian Territories ‘Illegal’
19 July 2024
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
19 July 2024