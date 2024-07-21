Hezbollah Launches Dozens of Rockets at Israeli Settlement

Islam Times - Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says that it struck Israeli settlements of Dafna with dozens of Katyusha rockets on Saturday.

In response to the attack on civilians in the town of Burj Al-Muluk, the Islamic Resistance fighters added the settlement of Dafna to the fire plan for the first time and bombarded it with dozens of Katyusha rockets, according to a post on the X account of the Middle East Observer.Today, Hezbollah bombed three new settlements for the first time, as a response to the Israeli enemy attacks that targeted civilians yesterday in the three towns of Safad al-Batikh, Majdal Salam, and Shaqra, the report added.Israeli media have also reported that Hezbollah had fired 45 missiles at Galilee, Golan Heights on Saturday afternoon.