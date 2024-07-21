0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 01:34

Hezbollah Launches Dozens of Rockets at Israeli Settlement

Story Code : 1148918
Hezbollah Launches Dozens of Rockets at Israeli Settlement
In response to the attack on civilians in the town of Burj Al-Muluk, the Islamic Resistance fighters added the settlement of Dafna to the fire plan for the first time and bombarded it with dozens of Katyusha rockets, according to a post on the X account of the Middle East Observer. 

Today, Hezbollah bombed three new settlements for the first time, as a response to the Israeli enemy attacks that targeted civilians yesterday in the three towns of Safad al-Batikh, Majdal Salam, and Shaqra, the report added. 

Israeli media have also reported that Hezbollah had fired 45 missiles at Galilee, Golan Heights on Saturday afternoon.
