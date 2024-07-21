Biden Vows to Run as More Democrats Ask Him to Drop Out

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden is looking forward to "getting back on the campaign trail next week", fortifying his commitment to stick in the race as more Democrats on Friday called for him to step aside as the party nominee.

“The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win," Joe Biden said.His statement appeared to be in response to the conflicting reports that Mr Biden's inner circle is discussing the beleaguered president's future and whether he will remain in the race, BBC reported.Over the last several weeks, Mr Biden has been caught in a whirlwind of political pressure to step down: Calls from leaders within his own party to withdraw from the race, a loss of big-ticket donors and the added pressure that his decision could cost Democrats control of Congress.At least a dozen Democratic lawmakers have called for him to step aside on Friday alone, and Vice-President Kamala Harris - considered the top choice to replace Mr Biden - was tasked with comforting worried donors on a Friday afternoon call.In his statement, the president referenced former President Trump's Republican National Convention speech to say he will continue "exposing the threat" of the former president while "making the case" for his record."Donald Trump’s dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box," he said.Since his poor debate performance last month, Mr Biden has insisted he will continue to run, though his perspective on what it would take for him to step down as the Democratic nominee has evolved.According to a campaign memo released on Friday, Mr Biden isn't going anywhere."Joe Biden has made it more than clear: He’s in this race and he’s in it to win it," according to the memo. "Moreover, he’s the presumptive nominee — there is no plan for an alternative nominee. In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee. It is high past time we stop fighting one another. The only person who wins when we fight is Donald Trump," the memo said.