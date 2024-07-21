0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 01:39

Pakistan Calls Israel's Netanyahu a 'Terrorist'

Story Code : 1148920
Pakistan on Saturday formed a committee to identify companies to boycott for supporting Israel in its offensive on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

"A committee has also been constituted to identify such companies and products in Pakistan that may be directly or indirectly abetting Israel or forces, committing war crimes against Palestinians," said Rana Sanaullah, adviser on political affairs to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The move came after a deal between the government and a far-right political party called Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

TLP held a rally and sit-in in the city of Rawalpindi near the capital Islamabad, which ended late on Friday after the agreement was announced.

The accord demands authorities provide further humanitarian assistance for Palestinians and ban all products of companies supporting Israel.

Islamabad also urged the world to designate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a terrorist and said Pakistan already considers him as such.

"Netanyahu is responsible for atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Palestine, and we consider him a terrorist and demand the world community declare Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a terrorist," says the agreement.

Alongside TLP representatives, Sanaullah told reporters in Islamabad that Israel is a terrorist country and Netanyahu has committed war crimes.
