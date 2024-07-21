0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 01:57

Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression

Story Code : 1148924
Speaking in reaction to the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes against an oil depot and electricity facilities in Hudayada city on Saturday, Saree said that, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with Israeli regime until its stops onslaught on Gaza Strip."

Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.

The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the strikes targeted the Ras Kathib power station in Hodeidah, igniting the oil storage facilities.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health reported martyrs and wounded as a result of the aggression, confirming that civilians suffered severe burns due to the fires.

Israeli Kan 11 channel citing a US official reported that the Israelis conducted an attack in Yemen.

Yemeni sources informed Al Mayadeen that these airstrikes were coordinated between US and Israeli forces, indicating that the nature of the targets hit by the aggression shows the indiscriminatory nature of the enemy.

They emphasized that there will be a response to the aggression.
