Iranian President-Elect Extols Gen. Soleimani’s Unifying Approach

Islam Times - President-elect of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian paid tribute to late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani for devoting his life to serving the nation, pledging to draw inspiration from the popular commander’s unifying policies to settle the problems.

The president-elect held a meeting with the family of General Soleimani in Tehran on Friday evening.Admiring the late commander for following the “course of unity and rapport”, Pezeshkian said General Soleimani was not in trouble with anybody and never sought to exclude anyone.“There was no sign of division in any of his (Gen. Soleimani’s) messages and statements,” the president-elect added.Pezeshkian noted that his forthcoming administration will seek inspiration from General Soleimani and his pursuit of unity to address the country’s problems.Lt. General Soleimani, the former commander the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, was martyred together with his companions in a US drone strike that targeted Baghdad in January 2020. The attack came while General Soleimani was paying an official visit to the Iraqi capital.The strike had been directly ordered by former US president Donald Trump.