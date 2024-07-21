China Bridge Collapse Kills 11

Islam Times - A bridge collapse caused by torrential rains in northern China killed 11 people and left more than 30 missing, state media said Saturday.

Large parts of northern and central China have been battered in recent days by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage, AFP reported.The bridge in the northwestern Shaanxi province buckled “due to a sudden downpour and flash floods” around 8:40 pm on Friday (1240 GMT), according to state news agency Xinhua.All 11 victims in the city of Shangluo were found inside five vehicles that were recovered from the river below the bridge, state broadcaster CCTV said.More than 30 people remained missing after the highway bridge collapsed into the water, the broadcaster said.Images on state television showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it.Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged “all-out rescue and relief efforts” to find those still missing, Xinhua said.In the southwestern province of Sichuan, more than 30 people were reported missing on Saturday after a violent thunderstorm caused flash flooding in the town of Ya’an, according to CCTV.On Friday, state media reported at least five people dead and eight missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi’s Baoji city.The semi-desert province of Gansu, which neighbors Shaanxi, and Henan in central China were also hit by heavy rains this week.In Henan’s Nanyang city, the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain fell at the start of the week, CCTV said.And in Sichuan province, two people were reported killed and seven others missing Friday after heavy rain triggered landslides, Xinhua said.China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered in successive heatwaves.Climate change, which scientists say is exacerbated by greenhouse gas emissions, is making these types of extreme weather phenomena more frequent and more intense.