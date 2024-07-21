0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 02:11

Top Iranian Commanders Admire Outgoing Administration

Story Code : 1148928
Top Iranian Commanders Admire Outgoing Administration
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander of the Law Enforcement Command Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, and Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani had a meeting with acting president Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran on Saturday to show their gratitude to the outgoing administration.

The generals paid tribute to late President Raisi for creating perfect coordination among the administrative and military sectors in improving and strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

They noted that the late president could gain a thorough understanding of military and defense issues shortly after taking office in August 2021 without direct experience of working with the Armed Forces.

The commanders also agreed that President Raisi used to offer very useful and helpful ideas regarding the security and defense issues in the meetings of the Supreme National Security Council.

They finally appreciated Mokhber for his tireless efforts is his capacity as the acting president after the passing away of President Raisi in May.

President Raisi and seven others were martyred in a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous forests on May 19.

Iranians attended snap presidential polls afterwards, electing Masoud Pezeshkian as the new president.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
20 July 2024
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
20 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
20 July 2024
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
19 July 2024
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
We Are Ready for Any Scenario: Yemen Ansarullah
19 July 2024
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
Moscow, Pyongyang Discuss Military Ties, Eye New Era of Ties
19 July 2024
UN’s Top Court: Israel
UN’s Top Court: Israel's Presence in Palestinian Territories ‘Illegal’
19 July 2024
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
19 July 2024