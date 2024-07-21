Top Iranian Commanders Admire Outgoing Administration

Islam Times - The highest-ranking military commanders and officials of Iran appreciated the administration's efforts to enhance the country’s defense capabilities, paying tribute to late President Ebrahim Raisi for his handling of national security.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander of the Law Enforcement Command Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, and Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani had a meeting with acting president Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran on Saturday to show their gratitude to the outgoing administration.The generals paid tribute to late President Raisi for creating perfect coordination among the administrative and military sectors in improving and strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.They noted that the late president could gain a thorough understanding of military and defense issues shortly after taking office in August 2021 without direct experience of working with the Armed Forces.The commanders also agreed that President Raisi used to offer very useful and helpful ideas regarding the security and defense issues in the meetings of the Supreme National Security Council.They finally appreciated Mokhber for his tireless efforts is his capacity as the acting president after the passing away of President Raisi in May.President Raisi and seven others were martyred in a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous forests on May 19.Iranians attended snap presidential polls afterwards, electing Masoud Pezeshkian as the new president.