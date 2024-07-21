0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 02:12

UN Says 1.4 Million Refugees Returned to South Sudan in 5 Years

Story Code : 1148929
There are 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees in the region, including in Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic, as of May 31, according to a joint report released Friday by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC).

Uganda is hosting the highest number of South Sudanese refugees, at 939,538, followed by Sudan, 668,847; Ethiopia, 422,107; Kenya, 181,963; the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 53,621; and the Central African Republic, 2,813, the report said.

The UNHCR said the most cited reasons for returning home from the countries of asylum included reunion with family members, improvement of the security situation in South Sudan, and to assess land, property and housing, Xinhua reported.

The reasons cited by the refugees for leaving their countries of asylum were insecurity; lack of employment, livelihood and economic activities; and reduction in food ration in refugee camps.
