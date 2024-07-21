0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 02:13

Hezbollah Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Yemen: A New Phase of Confrontation

Story Code : 1148930
Hezbollah issued the following statement:

We extend our deepest condolences to the free and honorable Yemeni people, renowned for their steadfast resistance against oppression, and to their courageous and wise leadership. To the families of the martyrs and the wounded, we offer our heartfelt sympathies. We honor the righteous martyrs who have sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Al-Quds, standing in solidarity with our Palestinian brethren and supporting their unyielding resistance.

The treacherous aggression by the Zionist “Israeli” entity against Yemen, bolstered by unwavering American and British support, is a blatant continuation of the prolonged assault and relentless siege that Yemen has endured for years. This aggression unequivocally highlights the paramount role of regional support networks in defending the Palestinian Cause.

We firmly believe that this aggression will not weaken the resolve of the Yemeni people or their leadership. On the contrary, it will strengthen their determination and fortitude to persist on this challenging path, leading ultimately to the triumph of the resistance.

We believe that this reckless move by the Zionist enemy marks the onset of a new and perilous phase of confrontation across the region. We have full confidence in the Yemeni leadership, whose expertise, courage and resilience will be crucial in countering this aggression and deterring both regional and international allies of the enemy.

We reaffirm our unwavering support for the Yemeni people in defending their sovereignty and their heroic, historic stance alongside Palestine, its people and its resistance.
