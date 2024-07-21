0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 08:55

Iran Condemns Israeli Attacks on Yemen

In a statement on Saturday night, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the Israeli attacks, saying the oppressed, but strong people of Yemen are paying the price for their noble support for the innocent people, including women and children, of Gaza.

He said the attacks, which led to the destruction of the civilian infrastructure of Hudaydah and the martyrdom and injury of many Yemenis, show the savage nature of the child-killing Israeli regime.

Kanaani further warned about the risk of an escalation of tensions and the spillover of the war across the region as a result of dangerous adventurism by the Zionists.

He also described the continuous killing and all-out siege of the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip as the root cause of the current tensions in the region, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Peace will not return to West Asia as long as the Zionist regime's aggression continues in Palestine, especially the Gaza Strip, the spokesman said.

Kanaani noted that the Zionist regime and its supporters, including the US government, are directly responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continuation of crimes in Gaza as well as the attacks on Yemen.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health has said three people were killed and 87 wounded, many with severe burns as a result of the Israeli strikes.

The air raids on Saturday were carried out a day after the Yemeni forces claimed responsibility for a drone attack that killed one person in Tel Aviv and injured 10 others.

Al Masirah TV said the Israeli attack targeted oil storage facilities and a power plant in Hudaydah, igniting a fire.
