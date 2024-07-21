0
Sunday 21 July 2024 - 09:21

Israel Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

Story Code : 1148971
Israel Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon
Lebanese sources reported the air attack of the Zionist regime on areas in the south of Lebanon late on Saturday.

Reports released by Arab news sources suggested that the Israeli fighter jets attacked military targets in the town of Aadloun located in the south of Lebanon.

No details regarding the possible damage of casualties have been released so far.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
21 July 2024
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
21 July 2024
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
21 July 2024
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
21 July 2024
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
Over 200 Drones, Missiles Fired from Yemen Since Onset of Israeli War on Gaza
20 July 2024
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
20 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
20 July 2024
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
China Urges World States to Resist US Economic Coercion
19 July 2024