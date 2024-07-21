Israel Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - In a fresh act of violation of Lebanon's airspace, the Zionist regime once again bombed areas in the south of the Arab country on Saturday night.

Lebanese sources reported the air attack of the Zionist regime on areas in the south of Lebanon late on Saturday.Reports released by Arab news sources suggested that the Israeli fighter jets attacked military targets in the town of Aadloun located in the south of Lebanon.No details regarding the possible damage of casualties have been released so far.The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.