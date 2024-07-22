Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression on Yemen

Islam Times - The Syrian Arab Republic on Sunday condemned Israel's aggression on Yemen and warned of the dangerous repercussions of such attacks aimed at destabilizing the region.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stated to SANA, "The Israeli occupation entity escalated its flagrant aggression on various regions, including brotherly Yemen, by targeting several civilian facilities, leaving a number of martyrs and dozens of wounded."Syria expressed solidarity with the Yemeni people and deemed the Israeli acts of aggression as evidence of the desperation the entity has reached after nine months of killing, destruction, and genocidal war against the Palestinians.On Friday, Yemeni forces conducted a drone strike against Tel Aviv, marking their most daring attack on Israel since the onset of the Gaza war.In response, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Yemen's strategic western province of Hudaydah.This marks the first public Israeli attack on Yemen amidst escalating tensions.Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported that the airstrikes hit fuel storage facilities in the port city, causing a fire.The port is crucial for oil exports and serves as a key conduit for civilian goods and humanitarian aid to Yemen.