Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah

Islam Times - Demonstrations supporting Gaza and condemning Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah port city took place in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on Saturday evening, as tensions in the region escalate.

Al Mayadeen news television channel reported on Sunday that the people of Bahrain staged demonstrations, chanting slogans against the normalization of relations with the Tel Aviv regime.The demonstrators also expressed their condemnation of the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and Yemen.On Friday, Yemeni forces carried out a drone strike against Tel Aviv, marking their most daring attack against Israel since the onset of the Gaza war.Israeli warplanes have launched airstrikes on Yemen's strategic western province of Hudaydah, following threats to retaliate against a prior drone strike by Yemeni armed forces.This marks the first public Israeli attack on Yemen amidst escalating tensions.Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported that the airstrikes hit fuel storage facilities in the port city, causing a fire.The port is crucial for oil exports and serves as a key conduit for civilian goods and humanitarian aid to Yemen.