Monday 22 July 2024 - 01:05

Zionists Demand Early Elections amid Netanyahu's Gaza Raid

Zionists Demand Early Elections amid Netanyahu
Thousands protested across occupied Palestine, including in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Caesarea to insist on a deal that would lead to the release of prisoners in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators held banners blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not caring about the lives of captives held in Gaza.

At the Horev Junction in Haifa, hundreds demonstrated with a banner that read: “No forgiveness for negligence."

Israel estimates around 120 Zionists are held by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, in Gaza.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,900 Palestinians have since been killed by the Israeli forces, mostly women and children, and over 89,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.
