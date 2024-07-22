0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 01:10

Lebanese PM Arrives in Baghdad for Official Visit

Story Code : 1149066
Lebanese PM Arrives in Baghdad for Official Visit
During an official visit with a high-profile delegation, Mikati arrived in Baghdad on Sunday.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the Iraqi Prime Minister received his Lebanese counterpart upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport.

According to Lebanon's Al-Joumhouria newspaper, government sources indicated that Mikati is accompanied by a ministerial delegation, including Energy Minister Walid Fayyad, Economy Minister Amin Salam, Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan, and Industry Minister George Bouchikian, along with several advisors.

The discussions are expected to focus on the Iraqi fuel agreement.
