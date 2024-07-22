0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 01:23

Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators

Story Code : 1149067
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
During a march that started from Neptunbrunnen Square, demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Germany finances, Israel bombs", "Terrorist Israel", "Palestine is ours" and "Freedom for Palestine," according to Anadolu Agency.

Police intervened harshly against those in support of Palestine and detained many of the protesters.

Two female demonstrators were injured during the harsh intervention.

Since Tel Aviv launched its brutal onslaught on Oct. 7, more than 38,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, while over 89,600 have been injured, according to Gaza’s local health authorities.

More than nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.
Comment


Featured Stories
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
22 July 2024
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
22 July 2024
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
22 July 2024
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
21 July 2024
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
21 July 2024
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
21 July 2024
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
21 July 2024
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
21 July 2024
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024