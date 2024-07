Islam Times - Local sources reported a powerful explosion in the Israeli-occupied Haifa on Sunday afternoon.

Zionist media outlets reported that a massive blast was heard in the Israeli-occupied port city of Haifa.The cause of the blast is not known yet.Earlier on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Arab country's armed forces have successfully hit the occupied port of Eilat in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime's attack on Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Port.