Iraq Security Service Detains Most Dangerous ISIL Chieftain

Islam Times - The National Security Service of Iraq announced that one of the most dangerous leaders of ISIL terrorists has been detained in Fallujah city of Iraq.

The units of the National Security Service, by obtaining detailed information and field follow-ups, managed to arrest one of the most dangerous leaders of the ISIL terrorist organization, who was wanted in Iraq based on the fourth article of terrorism, the Iraqi National Security Service announced on Sunday.After detailed investigation, this wanted person admitted that he was a member of the ISIL terrorist organization in the city of Fallujah.He also admitted to the existence of a mass grave containing the bodies of martyrs belonging to the security services and participating in the killing of innocent citizens arrested.ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.