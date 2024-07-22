0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 01:33

US, Japan to Draw Up First Joint Nuclear Defense Document

Story Code : 1149070
US, Japan to Draw Up First Joint Nuclear Defense Document
Japan and the United States will sign the first joint document on the expanded deterrence policy, which contains a clause on the United States' determination to protect Japan by various means, including nuclear weapons and identify the opportunities that Washington can use in peacetime and during possible emergencies, Sputnik reported citing Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday.

The joint document will include both countries' stances on the deterrence policy realization. 

In this document, various conditions that the United States can take retaliatory action against a third country for the benefit of Japan have been determined.

It is expected that the Japanese and US defense chiefs discuss the possible contents of the document during a meeting in Tokyo in late July, the report also said. 

The move comes against the backdrop of the alleged "strengthening of the nuclear threat" from China and Russia, the report added.

In 2010, the Japanese and US governments established the Extended Deterrence Dialogue to discuss ways to sustain and strengthen extended deterrence, and consultative meetings about this issue were held with the presence of foreign policy and defense officials of the two countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
22 July 2024
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
22 July 2024
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
22 July 2024
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
21 July 2024
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
21 July 2024
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
21 July 2024
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
21 July 2024
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
21 July 2024
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024