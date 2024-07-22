Israel-Linked Ship Still Burning 2 Days after Yemen’s Attack

Islam Times - A cargo ship affiliated with the Zionist regime is still burning two days after the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted it, according to a report.

A new fire has started on the Maersk shipping company vessel affiliated with Israel, Al-Masirah reported on Sunday.Despite efforts to contain the blaze, some other parts of the ship are still burning.Maersk has already announced that the continuation of the Yemeni Army’s attacks on the Red Sea would bring a 15% to 20% loss of capacity to the transportation industry in 2024.The Yemeni Army has repeatedly targeted Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied lands to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.