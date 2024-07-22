0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 01:42

Russia Prevents US B-52N Bombers from Violating State Border

Story Code : 1149073
Russia Prevents US B-52N Bombers from Violating State Border
"On July 21, Russian means of airspace control over the Barents Sea detected a group of air targets approaching the Russian state border. In order to identify the air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border, MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighters were raised in the air. The crews of the Russian fighters identified the air target as two B-52N strategic bombers of the US Air Force," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry noted that "when the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the Russian state border."

"Russian aircraft returned safely to their home airfields, the violation of the Russian state border was prevented," the Defense Ministry underlined, TASS reported.

The Ministry stressed that the flight of the Russian aircraft was carried out in strict compliance with international rules on the use of the airspace over neutral waters in compliance with safety measures.
Comment


Featured Stories
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
22 July 2024
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
22 July 2024
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
22 July 2024
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
21 July 2024
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
21 July 2024
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
21 July 2024
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
21 July 2024
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
21 July 2024
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024