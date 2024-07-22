0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 01:45

Hezbollah Rockets Hit Zionist Settlement of Dafna

The Zionist regime's media announced new rocket attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement against Israeli sites in the north of occupied Palestine.

These media announced that Hezbollah's heavy rocket attacks with Katyusha rockets have caused a lot of damage and losses to Israeli settlements of Dafna in northern Palestine.

According to the Times of Israel, the Army Radio said that today's rocket barrages also sparked a number of blazes

Yesterday some 50 dunams were burned in a fire at the Banias nature reserve caused by rockets or their interception., the regime's media said. 

Zionist regime's sources also reported the possibility of targeting the bases of the Zionist regime in the north of the occupied territories up to a distance of 50 kilometers from the Lebanese border.

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has engaged the Zionist army with daily and heavy operations against the targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah’s operations in northern occupied Palestine have forced thousands of Zionist settlers to flee that area while media reports suggest most of the remaining Zionists there are suffering from mental and emotional problems.
