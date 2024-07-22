0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 01:46

Taliban: There is No Threat from Afghanistan against Iran

Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Taliban said on Sunday, "Our soldiers are stationed on our common borders with Iran and there is no danger against Iran from this side."

He added, "The security of the common borders is in the interest of both countries and the caretaker government of Afghanistan is committed to cooperation with Iran to ensure common security."

Fitrat also emphasized the necessity of dialogue and cooperation between the two countries to solve the issues and problems between them.

Previously, a member of the National Security Commission has said that the government of Pakistan and Afghanistan do not control the borders between this country and Afghanistan.

According to this member of the Islamic Council of Iran, the borders of Afghanistan and Pakistan are controlled by terrorists.

He has also noted that arms smugglers are also moving through Iran's borders.
