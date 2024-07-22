Yemeni Leader Warns Zionists Tel Aviv to Be No Longer Safe

Islam Times - Yemen's Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivered a speech on Sunday after deadly Israeli airstrikes on Hudaydah port city in the west of Yemen.

Speaking in a televised speech on Sunday after the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on Hudaydah port city, Ansarullah movement leader al-Houthi said that "Israeli aggression was aimed at Yemen’s economy.""Israel sought to portray strikes as 'great achievement'" he said, adding that "the US, UK failed to stop or even diminish Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations.""Yemen will move to a new level of anti-Israeli operations as long as the Gaza genocide continues," he further declared.Houthi went on to say that "The Yemeni drone attack on Tel Aviv 'major psychological blow' to Israel.""Drone used in the attack on Tel Aviv was made and launched by Yemeni forces," he highlighted.Houthi went on to stress that, "Yemen will not back down from stance in support of Palestinians.""Yemen more capable than ever to deal blows to Israel," stressed the Yemeni leader."The usurping Israelis should be fearful and more concerned than ever," he said, adding that "The Zionists also should know that their foolish leaders have brought them closer to growing dangers.""Attacking Yemen does not benefit the enemy, now will it create deterrence for it. It will not prevent the continuation of the fifth phase of our operation in support of Gaza," Ansarullah Leader further vowed.Saturday's airstrikes was the first time the Israeli regime had publicly attacked Yemen in months of escalating tensions.The aggression came a day after the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a drone strike on Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.The drone hit an area near a US consular facility in Tel Aviv early on Friday, killing one person and injuring 10 others as the Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the drone.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 38,983 people and wounded another 89,727 individuals, come to an end.