0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 01:49

Yemeni Leader Warns Zionists Tel Aviv to Be No Longer Safe

Story Code : 1149076
Yemeni Leader Warns Zionists Tel Aviv to Be No Longer Safe
Speaking in a televised speech on Sunday after the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on Hudaydah port city, Ansarullah movement leader al-Houthi said that "Israeli aggression was aimed at Yemen’s economy."

"Israel sought to portray strikes as 'great achievement'" he said, adding that "the US, UK failed to stop or even diminish Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations."

"Yemen will move to a new level of anti-Israeli operations as long as the Gaza genocide continues," he further declared. 

Houthi went on to say that "The Yemeni drone attack on Tel Aviv 'major psychological blow' to Israel."

"Drone used in the attack on Tel Aviv was made and launched by Yemeni forces," he highlighted.

Houthi went on to stress that, "Yemen will not back down from stance in support of Palestinians."

"Yemen more capable than ever to deal blows to Israel," stressed the Yemeni leader.

"The usurping Israelis should be fearful and more concerned than ever," he said, adding that "The Zionists also should know that their foolish leaders have brought them closer to growing dangers."

"Attacking Yemen does not benefit the enemy, now will it create deterrence for it. It will not prevent the continuation of the fifth phase of our operation in support of Gaza," Ansarullah Leader further vowed. 

Saturday's airstrikes was the first time the Israeli regime had publicly attacked Yemen in months of escalating tensions.

The aggression came a day after the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a drone strike on Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. 

The drone hit an area near a US consular facility in Tel Aviv early on Friday, killing one person and injuring 10 others as the Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the drone. 

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 38,983 people and wounded another 89,727 individuals, come to an end.
Comment


Featured Stories
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
22 July 2024
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
22 July 2024
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
22 July 2024
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
21 July 2024
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
21 July 2024
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
21 July 2024
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
Trump Mocks Democrats in Campaign Rally, Compares Pelosi to A Dog
21 July 2024
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
Yemen Vows to Retaliate Israeli Aggression
21 July 2024
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
Qassam Strikes Israeli Army HQ from Lebanon with Rockets
21 July 2024
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of Biggest Mistakes’ by US
21 July 2024
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
161 Journalists Killed since Israeli War on Gaza Began
21 July 2024
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Martyr 24 Palestinians in Gaza
20 July 2024