Iraq’s NRI Reacts to Israeli Deadly Strike on Yemen’s Hudayda

Story Code : 1149078
The action of the Zionists in targeting the infrastructures of Yemen, after the increase of Zionist casualties and the insecurity of their safe areas, in such a way that they are waiting for death at any moment, is a new chapter of crimes and failures of this child-killing regime, the crimes that freedom-seekers in the world and the Axis of Resistance will certainly respond to, Sheikh Akram al Ka'abi noted.  

The process of the Islamic resistance operations in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, which has started since Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, will be expanded in order to support the combatants in the Palestinian resistance groups, he added.

The brave Palestinian fighters have stood up against the Zionists’ war machine which are backed by the United States.

A series of Israeli air strikes hit Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Al Hudaydah on Saturday, martyring 6 Yemenis and Inuring over 80 others.

Yemeni army has said it ill retaliate the aggression with more powerful pro-Palestine operations. 
