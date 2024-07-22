Iran Become BRICS Strategic Member: Bagheri Kani

Islam Times - Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani says that BRICS is considered the largest trade mechanism outside the framework of unilateralism and Iran has become one of the strategic decision-making partners.

Regarding the performance of the diplomatic apparatus of President Raeisi's administration, Ali Bagheri Kani during the cabinet meeting on Sunday stated that his administration was during a time when the international system had a dynamic state in which the lack of central power in the international mechanisms created special conditions in international relations.The approach adopted by the Raeisi administration in the field of foreign policy was based on strategic diversity in foreign policy that promoted the state of Iran's foreign policy, he said.Bagheri continued that the most important axis of the Raeisi administration's foreign policy is the neighborhood policy which will certainly continue in the next administration.President Raeisi considered the issue of mutual trust between Iran and various countries which led to the improvement of Iran's relations with neighboring countries and the region, the acting foreign minister stated.He also added that the previous government succeeded in creating an atmosphere of cooperation rather than competition among the countries of the region.He said that another issue was the formation of small multilateral coalitions which was one of the sub-strategies of the Raeisi administration in the field of foreign policy.Iran has 15 neighboring countries that are usually in conflict with other countries in terms of culture, politics, and economy, he said, stressing that the discussion of creating a balanced equation between the cultural, political, and security environment around Iran was also another important point.Bagheri further noted that the previous government stressed multilateralism in the international system, adding that the US also concluded that unilateralism is not the solution for the world's issues.Bagheri pointed out that the policy of emphasizing multilateralism started with Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization since the beginning of the Raeisi administration, adding that Iran's membership in BRICS is another result of the smartness of the foreign policy of the previous government and the late President himself.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is the largest security and political mechanism and BRICS is considered the largest trade mechanism outside the framework of unilateralism, he stressed, saying that Iran has become a strategic partner in decision-making along with other BRICS members.